January 10, 2020
In April 2016, hours after an argument with his wife Jessica, Griffin, Georgia police officer Matthew Boynton radios for assistance and reports hearing two gunshots coming from inside his home. Officers rush to the scene to find Jessica Boynton inside a locked closet, with an apparent gunshot wound to her head. Underneath her body, officers find her husband's service weapon. But this story of small-town romance gone wrong was far from over. The investigation into what really happened inside that closet and what happened next would captivate a small town and change the lives of one family forever. The Officer's Wife is a VAULT Studios production in collaboration with 11Alive in Atlanta.
November 6, 2019
From KGW8 in Portland, Oregon and the studio that brought you Bardstown, a new podcast that delves into the story of a young woman who disappeared in the middle of a July night in 2016. The horrific details of her brutal rape and eventual death shook the residents of a quiet town in the Pacific Northwest. Her killer would go on to terrorize several other families in a multi-state crime spree, simply because he said the had the "urge to kill."
October 23, 2019
This week we answer some of your burning questions about the cases in Bardstown!
October 16, 2019
In the final chapter of our story, we ask the same question that Bardstown residents have been asking for years: Are these cases connected?
October 9, 2019
The podcast team sets out to find the Houck family and get their side of the story. We knock on doors, including the family farm, the grandmother’s home and Brook Houck’s home that he shares with his girlfriend.
October 2, 2019
On a crisp Fall day in November 2016, Tommy Ballard set out to go to deer hunting with his 10-year old grandson. What happened that morning is still a mystery and another tragic chapter in Bardstown's history.
September 25, 2019
Weeks and then months go by, but still no sign of missing mother Crystal Rogers. It's the fourth tragedy to strike Bardstown in recent years. But then, for the first time, investigators give family and friends hope that there's been a break in one of the cases.
September 23, 2019
It's Bardstown's annual party with thousands of people flocking into town, and we wanted to be there. But not just for the festival. There's some recent news in Bardstown that isn't sitting well with a lot of people. Jessica Noll goes back to Bardstown to give us an update.
September 18, 2019
With no leads and no sign of missing mother Crystal Rogers, detectives question her boyfriend Brooks Houck. But when his interview is cut short by a phone call, a new line of investigation begins and a Bardstown police officer is in the hot seat.
September 11, 2019
It's been two years since Officer Jason Ellis was killed in a deadly ambush and fifteen months since Kathy and Samantha Netherland were found murdered in their home. And another tragedy is about to hit Bardstown.